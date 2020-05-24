in Music News

Miranda Lambert’s “Bluebird” Enters Top 10 At Country Radio; Maddie & Tae’s “Die From A Broken Heart” Top 15

“Bluebird” and “Die From A Broken Heart” rise on this week’s chart.

Miranda Lambert - Bluebird Press Photo | Courtesy of RCA/Vanner Records

Miranda Lambert’s “Bluebird” and Maddie & Tae’s “Die From A Broken Heart” continue their climbs on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart. The former officially enters the Top 10, while the latter secures a Top 15 position.

Up two places, “Bluebird” earns #9 on this week’s listing. The position is based on chart points; the song also ranked as the Mediabase country panel’s 9th-most played and heard song for the May 17-23 tracking period.

“Die From A Broken Heart” concurrently rises two spots to #15 on this week’s chart. The song takes #15 for chart points, #13 for spins, and #18 for audience impressions.

