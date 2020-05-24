Songs By Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, Jackson Wang, Alec Benjamin Officially Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

It did not premiere until the sixth day of the May 17-23 tracking period, but Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me” still received enough airplay for a Top 40 position on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Jackson Wang’s “100 Ways” and Alec Benjamin’s “Oh My God” also make this week’s Top 40.

Played 1,057 times during the tracking period, “Rain On Me” debuts at #38.

Below last week’s chart at #43, “100 Ways” enters this week’s Top 40 at #39. The song received 997 tracking period spins, besting last week’s mark by 201 plays.

“Oh My God” concurrently rises four spots to #40. It posted a tracking period play count of 920 (+177).