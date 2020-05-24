in Music News

220 Kid & GRACEY’s “Don’t Need Love” Officially Earns #1 At US Dance Radio

“Don’t Need Love” takes over as the #1 song at dance radio.

220 Kid & GRACEY’s “Don’t Need Love” rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, “Don’t Need Love” takes the throne from Topic & A7S’ “Breaking Me.” The 220 Kid-GRACEY collaboration received 417 spins during the May 17-23 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 60 plays.

Played 396 times during the tracking period (+56), Jessie Reyez’s “Love In The Dark” rises two spots to #2.

Anabel Englund’s “So Hot” slides one rung to #3, while the aforementioned “Breaking Me” drops three spots to #4. Up one place, Robin Schulz’s “In Your Eyes (featuring Alida)” earns #5 this week.

