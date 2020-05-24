Luke Combs Earns 8th Consecutive Country Radio #1 With Eric Church Collaboration “Does To Me”

“Does To Me (featuring Eric Church)” marked Luke Combs’ eighth official country radio single. This week, it becomes his eighth to reach #1.

Indeed, Combs’ impressive streak remains intact as “Does To Me” tops the Mediabase country radio singles chart. Combs previously hit #1 with each of his past seven singles: “Hurricane,” “When It Rains It Pours,” “One Number Away,” “She Got The Best Of Me,” “Beautiful Crazy,” “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” and “Even Though I’m Leaving.”

In addition to ruling for chart points, “Does To Me” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played song for the May 17-23 tracking period. It received ~8,819 spins (+780).

It meanwhile trails Morgan Wallen’s “Chasin’ You” for audience impressions; “Does To Me” received ~51.49 million impressions, while “Chasin’ You” reached 52.50 million. “Chasin’ You” nonetheless falls to #2 on the overall chart.

Travis Denning’s “After A Few” rises one place to #3, and Carly Pearce & Lee Brice’s “I Hope You’re Happy Now” earns #4.