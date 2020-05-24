Twenty One Pilots’ “Level Of Concern” Remains #1 At Alternative Radio; Powfu & Beabadoobee Join Top 5

twenty one pilots’ “Level Of Concern” unsurprisingly retains its throne on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.
Played ~3,302 times during the May 17-23 tracking period, “Level Of Concern” earns a second week at #1. This week’s count trails last week’s mark by 31 but keeps “Level Of Concern” on the chart’s highest level.
The Killers’ “Caution,” which received ~3,012 spins (-201), stays put at #2.
Cage The Elephant’s “Black Madonna” holds at #3 with ~2,720 spins (-103), and a play count of ~2,315 (+13) lifts Powfu’s “death bed / coffee for your head (featuring beabadoobee)” two places to #4. Grouplove’s “Deleter” concurrently slides one spot to #5 with ~2,285 spins (-162).
