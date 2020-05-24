Megan Thee Stallion & Beyonce’s “Savage” Reaches #1 At Rhythmic Radio, Spends 3rd Week At #1 On Urban Chart

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage (featuring Beyonce)” enjoys another big week at radio, reaching #1 at rhythmic radio while retaining its throne on the urban chart.

— Played ~6,742 times during the May 17-23 tracking period, “Savage” rises one spot to #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio listing. The count tops last week’s mark by a healthy 585 plays.

Drake’s “Toosie Slide,” which spent the past three weeks at #1, falls to #2 with ~6,558 spins (-359).

Roddy Ricch’s “High Fashion (featuring Mustard)” holds at #3, and Lil Mosey’s “Blueberry Faygo” climbs two places to #4. Doja Cat’s “Say So” concurrently drops one rung to #5.

— “Savage” meanwhile earns a third week at #1 on the Mediabase urban listing, courtesy of its ~6,286 tracking week plays (+267).

“Toosie Slide” holds at #2 with ~6,037 (+53), while “High Fashion” spends another week at #3.

Lil Baby’s “Sum 2 Prove” stays at #4, and Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” keeps tabs on the #5 position.