Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me” Scores Major Playlist Looks On Spotify & Apple Music, Launches At Radio

Befitting the magnitude of the stars involved, new single “Rain On Me” is receiving major playlist looks at Spotify and Apple Music.

The Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande collaboration, which serves as the second single from Gaga’s “Chromatica,” appeared atop the Spotify New Music Friday, Pop Rising and Today’s Top Hits playlists as they made their midnight refreshes. It also holds the top spots on Apple Music’s A-List Pop and New Music Daily.

As Friday unfolds and more playlists update, “Rain On Me” will surely gain even more high-profile visibility on the leading streaming platforms.

“Rain On Me” is also going for immediate airplay at mainstream radio; numerous pop and hot adult contemporary stations are sure to play the song enthusiastically throughout Friday (and beyond).

“Rain On Me” is, moreover, a virtual lock to top the US iTunes sales chart in the very near future.