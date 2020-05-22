in Music News, New Music

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me” Scores Major Playlist Looks On Spotify & Apple Music, Launches At Radio

“Rain On Me” arrives as the second single from “Chromatica.”

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande - Rain On Me Cover | Interscope

Befitting the magnitude of the stars involved, new single “Rain On Me” is receiving major playlist looks at Spotify and Apple Music.

The Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande collaboration, which serves as the second single from Gaga’s “Chromatica,” appeared atop the Spotify New Music Friday, Pop Rising and Today’s Top Hits playlists as they made their midnight refreshes. It also holds the top spots on Apple Music’s A-List Pop and New Music Daily.

As Friday unfolds and more playlists update, “Rain On Me” will surely gain even more high-profile visibility on the leading streaming platforms.

“Rain On Me” is also going for immediate airplay at mainstream radio; numerous pop and hot adult contemporary stations are sure to play the song enthusiastically throughout Friday (and beyond).

“Rain On Me” is, moreover, a virtual lock to top the US iTunes sales chart in the very near future.

ariana grandeLady Gagarain on me

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

“Single Parents,” “Schooled” Canceled As ABC Renews “A Million Little Things,” “Stumptown,” “Millionaire,” More

Madison Beer Scheduled To Perform On May 26 “Live With Kelly & Ryan” Episode