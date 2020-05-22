in TV News

Madison Beer Scheduled To Perform On May 26 “Live With Kelly & Ryan” Episode

Madison Beer will perform on this coming Tuesday’s “Live.”

Madison Beer - Selfie via @madisonbeer on Instagram

Madison Beer, who has been receiving strong fan and critical marks for her newest music, will soon deliver a daytime TV performance.

The singer-songwriter will perform (remotely) on the May 26 edition of “Live With Kelly & Ryan.” News of the performance comes as Beer’s “Selfish” retains its Top 100 ranking on the US Spotify chart.

In addition to the performance, the May 26 “Live” will feature video chats with “Game On!” host Keegan-Michael Key and designer Vern Yip.

Other upcoming “Live” musical guests include LeAnn Rimes (May 25) and AJR (May 29). All listings, as a reminder, are subject to change.

live with kelly & ryanMadison Beer

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

