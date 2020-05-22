Madison Beer Scheduled To Perform On May 26 “Live With Kelly & Ryan” Episode

Madison Beer, who has been receiving strong fan and critical marks for her newest music, will soon deliver a daytime TV performance.

The singer-songwriter will perform (remotely) on the May 26 edition of “Live With Kelly & Ryan.” News of the performance comes as Beer’s “Selfish” retains its Top 100 ranking on the US Spotify chart.

In addition to the performance, the May 26 “Live” will feature video chats with “Game On!” host Keegan-Michael Key and designer Vern Yip.

Other upcoming “Live” musical guests include LeAnn Rimes (May 25) and AJR (May 29). All listings, as a reminder, are subject to change.