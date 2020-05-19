in Music News

Olivia O’Brien’s “Josslyn” Reportedly Impacting Pop Radio In June

The song has been gaining traction on digital platforms.

Olivia O'Brien - Josslyn Quarantine Video Screen | Island/YouTube

After making waves on digital platforms, Olivia O’Brien’s “Josslyn” will soon have the chance to connect with pop radio listeners.

According to AllAccess.com, Island will begin promoting “Josslyn” to mainstream radio in conjunction with the June 2 pop radio add board (its impact date). News of the impact comes following Headline Planet’s report that “Josslyn” was receiving airplay from some Midwestern pop stations.

In the days since Headline Planet’s report, San Francisco’s 99.7 NOW has begun providing airplay as well.

Released as part of O’Brien’s “The Results Of My Poor Judgement” micro-mixtape, “Josslyn” found a receptive early audience on Spotify. Buzz on TikTok and inclusion on the platform’s “Pop Rising” playlist extended that resonance; the song now boasts 12.1 million global Spotify streams.

josslynolivia o'brien

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

