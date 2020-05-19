The Pretty Reckless’ “Death By Rock And Roll” Earns Most Added Honor At Active Rock Radio

The Pretty Reckless’ new “Death By Rock And Roll” received a predictably warm welcome at active rock radio.

Picked up by 26 Mediabase-monitored active rock stations, “Death By Rock And Roll” resoundingly ranks as the week’s most added song. With so many stations already on board, “Death” is positioned to make quick gains on the airplay chart; it is already trending Top 30 at the format.

Each added by 7 stations, Pop Evil’s “Work” and Volbeat’s “Leviathan” tie for second place on this week’s add board.

Five Finger Death Punch’s “A Little Bit Off” lands in fourth place with 6 adds, and an add count of 5 slots Weezer’s “Hero” in fifth.