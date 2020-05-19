in Music News

The Pretty Reckless’ “Death By Rock And Roll” Earns Most Added Honor At Active Rock Radio

The new TPR tops this week’s active rock add board.

Death By Rock and Roll Cover - Fearless Records / The Chamber Group

The Pretty Reckless’ new “Death By Rock And Roll” received a predictably warm welcome at active rock radio.

Picked up by 26 Mediabase-monitored active rock stations, “Death By Rock And Roll” resoundingly ranks as the week’s most added song. With so many stations already on board, “Death” is positioned to make quick gains on the airplay chart; it is already trending Top 30 at the format.

Each added by 7 stations, Pop Evil’s “Work” and Volbeat’s “Leviathan” tie for second place on this week’s add board.

Five Finger Death Punch’s “A Little Bit Off” lands in fourth place with 6 adds, and an add count of 5 slots Weezer’s “Hero” in fifth.

death by rock and rollfive finger death punchpop evilthe pretty recklessvolbeatweezer

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Jonas Brothers & Karol G’s “X” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Olivia O’Brien’s “Josslyn” Reportedly Impacting Pop Radio In June