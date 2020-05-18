in TV News

Ratings; Taylor Swift’s City Of Lover Concert Special Performs Modestly, Still Wins Timeslot

The Taylor Swift special aired Sunday at 10PM.

Taylor Swift - City of Lover Concert Special | ABC Promo graphic, featuring photo by Dave Hogan/TAS Rights Management

ABC’s “Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert” special did not post mammoth live+same-day ratings, but it still ranked as its timeslot’s #1 network program.

According to fast national data posted by Showbuzz, the special drew a 0.5 adults 18-49 rating and averaged 3.63 million viewers.

“City Of Lover” lost a substantial chunk of its “American Idol” lead-in, which drew a 1.0 rating and 7.25 million viewers in the 9PM hour. It nonetheless fared well from a competitive standpoint, beating rival 10PM programs from NBC and CBS in both adults 18-49 and total viewers (the series finale of “The Last Dance,” which aired on the ESPN cable network, unsurprisingly won the timeslot overall — and surely represented stiff competition for “City of Lover”).

“City Of Lover” will of course attract additional viewers via streaming; it is already available on Disney+ and Hulu.

A celebration of her 2019 album “Lover,” the special was filmed in Paris last year. On the heels of the broadcast, the album returned to the Top 3 of the US iTunes sales chart.

abcAmerican Idolcity of loverTaylor Swift

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Just Sam Named Winner Of “American Idol” 18; Arthur Gunn Earns Second Place

Billboard Hot 100: Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U” Debuts As #1 Song In America