Just Sam Named Winner Of “American Idol” 18; Arthur Gunn Earns Second Place

An unusual iteration of “American Idol” – one in which the voting rounds had to take place remotely – came to a close Sunday night.

The two-hour season finale concluded with the news that Just Sam had won the eighteenth season of “American Idol.”

Just Sam performed “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” and “Rise Up” as part of the competitive portion of Sunday’s broadcast; the “Rise Up” cover will serve as her coronation song. Just Sam also joined Lauren Daigle for a rendition of “You Say” that will surely go down as one of the episode’s highlights.

Arthur Gunn took second place this year, while Dillon James, Francisco Martin and Jonny West competed Sunday as part of the Top 5. Louis Knight and Julia Gargano, who entered the week as part of the Top 7, were eliminated earlier in the episode.