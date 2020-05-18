in Music News

Billboard Hot 100: Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U” Debuts As #1 Song In America

“Stuck With U” posted a strong opening week sales figure.

Justin Bieber & Ariana Grande - Stuck With U Video Screen | UMG

Making good on industry projections, Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U” debuts at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The song fared well in sales, streaming and radio – the three components that dictate Hot 100 placement. “Stuck With U” fared particularly well on the sales front, scoring the best opening week sales total (and first six-figure sum) since Taylor Swift’s “ME! (featuring Brendon Urie)” launched in the spring of 2019.

It meanwhile starts at #4 on Streaming Songs and rises to #33 on Radio Songs.

“Stuck With U” is the third Grande song to rank atop the Hot 100 (all debuted at #1). It is Bieber’s sixth leader (and third #1 debut).

Not simply a feather in the cap of the Grande and Bieber careers, the success of “Stuck With U” does some societal good – proceeds from sales and streams went to charity.

Doja Cat’s “Say So (featuring Nicki Minaj),” last week’s leader, slides to #2 this week. 6ix9ine’s “GOOBA,” which at one point appeared to be a potential contender for #1, starts at #3. The song does, however, debut at #1 on the Streaming Songs chart.

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” slides one spot to #4, and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage (featuring Beyonce)” slides three places to #5.

6ix9ineariana grandegoobaJustin Bieberstuck with u

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Ratings; Taylor Swift’s City Of Lover Concert Special Performs Modestly, Still Wins Timeslot