Luke Bryan’s “One Margarita” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart Following “American Idol” Finale; Lauren Daigle’s “You Say” Top 10 (Update)

Update: Luke Bryan’s “One Margarita” and Lauren Daigle’s “You Say” are continuing their US iTunes sales chart gains in the wake of performances on the “American Idol” finale.

“One Margarita” is up to #1 as of 11:30PM ET Sunday, while “You Say” is #7.

====

In addition to the big winner reveal, Sunday’s “American Idol” finale featured several noteworthy performances. On the heels of the broadcast, several songs are soaring up the US iTunes sales chart.

One such mover is Luke Bryan’s “One Margarita,” which is up to #2 on the listing as of press time at 11:15PM ET Sunday night. The song was right around the #10 position prior to the broadcast. Bryan’s video performance offered nods to the music video — and the song’s general sense of beachy fun.

Lauren Daigle’s enduring “You Say” is also receiving a big lift. The song, which was toward the bottom of the Top 100 prior to the broadcast, is all the way up to #9 at press time. Daigle performed the song as a duet with Just Sam; several other “Idol” contestants also contributed vocals.

— Katy Perry’s “Daisies” is currently #4 on the chart, but as the artist’s eagerly anticipated new release, it was already in the Top 5 prior to the broadcast.