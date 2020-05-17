in Music News

SAINt JHN’s “Roses” Reaches Top 15 At Pop Radio, Marshmello & Halsey’s “Be Kind” Joins Top 20

“Roses” and “Be Kind” are two of the week’s big movers at pop radio.

SAINt JHN - Roses (Imanbek Remix) Lyric Video | Hitco

SAINt JHN’s “Roses” and Marshmello & Halsey’s “Be Kind” make big moves on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart. The former officially enters the Top 15 this week, while the latter joins the Top 20.

Played 7,018 times during the May 10-16 tracking period, “Roses” jumps three spots to #15. This week’s play count reflects a week-over-week gain of 1,032.

“Be Kind” concurrently enjoys a five-place lift to #20. The collaboration garnered 5,306 spins during the tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 2,050. Only Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U” posted a greater week-over-week airplay increase.

