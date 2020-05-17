in Music News

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U,” Megan Thee Stallion & Beyonce’s “Savage” Join Top 25 At Pop Radio

“Stuck With U” and “Savage” climb on this week’s pop chart.

Justin Bieber & Ariana Grande - Stuck With U Cover | Universal Music Group | Art by Liana Finck, via @arianagrande on Instagram

Two high-profile collaborations make gains on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U” and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage (featuring Beyonce),” the two songs, both earn Top 25 positions.

Credited with 4,975 spins during the May 10-16 tracking period, “Stuck With U” jumps six places to #22. The charity single’s airplay count tops last week’s mark by 2,682, marking the week’s greatest increase.

“Savage” concurrently rises two places to #25. The single received 3,786 spins, besting last week’s figure by 1,379 plays.

— “Stuck With U” is also making waves at hot adult contemporary radio, where it improves to #20 this week. “Savage” retains the #1 position at urban radio while improving to #2 at rhythmic.

