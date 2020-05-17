in Music News

Jonas Brothers & Karol G’s “X,” Young T, Bugsey & Headie One’s “Don’t Rush,” Melanie Pfirrman, Pitbull & IAMCHINO’s “Suda” Join Top 50 At Pop Radio

“X,” “Don’t Rush,” and “Suda” are gaining traction at pop radio.

Jonas Brothers - XV Cover, courtesy of Republic Records

Based on airplay received during the May 10-16 tracking period, Jonas Brothers’ “X (featuring Karol G),” Young T & Bugsey’s “Don’t Rush (featuring Headie One),” and Melanie Pfirrman’s “Suda (featuring Pitbull & IAMCHNO)” earn Top 50 positions at pop radio.

Despite not arriving until the sixth day of the tracking period, “X” garnered 673 spins. The count positions the Jonas Brothers single as the Mediabase pop panel’s #45 song.

Played 552 times during the tracking period (168), “Don’t Rush” rises four spots to #48.

“Suda” concurrently ascends four places to #50; it received 428 spins during the tracking week (+50).

