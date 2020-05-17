in Music News

Katy Perry’s New Single “Daisies” Rockets Into Top 25 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

“Daisies” makes a big splash at Hot AC radio.

Katy Perry - PR photo by Liza Voloshin, courtesy of Capitol Records

A late-week arrival does not prevent Katy Perry’s “Daisies” from scoring a prominent position on the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.

“Daisies,” which did not formally premiere until the sixth day of the May 10-16 tracking period, arrives at #25 on this week’s listing.

A single from her as-yet untitled fifth studio album, “Daisies” received 822 spins during the tracking period. Thanks to prominent support from big stations, “Daisies” also attracted a disproportionately large audience this week.

Katy Perry and her Capitol radio team are treating hot adult contemporary as the initial priority format. The song will go for pop adds in early June.

