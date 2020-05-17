Lil Mosey’s “Blueberry Faygo,” Travis Scott & Kid Cudi’s “THE SCOTTS” Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

Lil Mosey’s “Blueberry Faygo” and Travi$ Scott & Kid Cudi’s “THE SCOTTS” officially enter the Top 40 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.
Below last week’s chart at #41, “Blueberry Faygo” makes this week’s listing at #36. The viral sensation received 1,297 spins during the May 10-16 tracking period, representing a week-to-week gain of 420.
“THE SCOTTS” meanwhile rises four places to make its chart debut at #40. The high-profile collaboration garnered 933 tracking week spins, topping last week’s mark by 258 spins.
Doja Cat’s “Say So” keeps its #1 position on this week’s pop chart.
