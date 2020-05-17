in Music News

Lil Mosey’s “Blueberry Faygo,” Travis Scott & Kid Cudi’s “THE SCOTTS” Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

“Blueberry Faygo” and “The Scotts” debut on this week’s pop chart.

Lil Mosey - Blueberry Faygo Audio Cover | UMG/YouTube

Lil Mosey’s “Blueberry Faygo” and Travi$ Scott & Kid Cudi’s “THE SCOTTS” officially enter the Top 40 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Below last week’s chart at #41, “Blueberry Faygo” makes this week’s listing at #36. The viral sensation received 1,297 spins during the May 10-16 tracking period, representing a week-to-week gain of 420.

“THE SCOTTS” meanwhile rises four places to make its chart debut at #40. The high-profile collaboration garnered 933 tracking week spins, topping last week’s mark by 258 spins.

Doja Cat’s “Say So” keeps its #1 position on this week’s pop chart.

blueberry faygokid cudilil moseythe scottstravi$ scott

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Diplo, Morgan Wallen & Julia Michaels’ “Heartless,” JP Saxe & Julia’s “If The World Was Ending” Reach Top 30 At Pop Radio

Jonas Brothers & Karol G’s “X,” Young T, Bugsey & Headie One’s “Don’t Rush,” Melanie Pfirrman, Pitbull & IAMCHINO’s “Suda” Join Top 50 At Pop Radio