Diplo, Morgan Wallen & Julia Michaels’ “Heartless,” JP Saxe & Julia’s “If The World Was Ending” Reach Top 30 At Pop Radio

Two songs officially enter the Top 30 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, and Julia Michaels is the common denominator.

Played 1,832 times during the May 10-16 tracking period, Diplo, Morgan Wallen & Julia Michaels’ “Heartless” rises five places to #28. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 174.

JP Saxe’s “If The World Was Ending (featuring Julia Michaels)” concurrently jumps eight places to #30. The collaboration received 1,708 tracking period plays (+272).

— As “Heartless” and “If The World Was Ending” enter the Top 30, Bryce Vine’s “Baby Girl” and Meghan Trainor’s “Nice To Meet Ya (featuring Nicki Minaj)” re-enter. The former rises five places to #27, while the latter ascends two rungs to #29.