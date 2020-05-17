in Music News

Diplo, Morgan Wallen & Julia Michaels’ “Heartless,” JP Saxe & Julia’s “If The World Was Ending” Reach Top 30 At Pop Radio

Two songs make their first Top 30 appearances – and both feature Julia Michaels.

Morgan Wallen and Julia Michaels - Heartless Video Screen | Diplo/Columbia

Two songs officially enter the Top 30 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, and Julia Michaels is the common denominator.

Played 1,832 times during the May 10-16 tracking period, Diplo, Morgan Wallen & Julia Michaels’ “Heartless” rises five places to #28. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 174.

JP Saxe’s “If The World Was Ending (featuring Julia Michaels)” concurrently jumps eight places to #30. The collaboration received 1,708 tracking period plays (+272).

— As “Heartless” and “If The World Was Ending” enter the Top 30, Bryce Vine’s “Baby Girl” and Meghan Trainor’s “Nice To Meet Ya (featuring Nicki Minaj)” re-enter. The former rises five places to #27, while the latter ascends two rungs to #29.

