in TV News

“Outer Banks” Star Madison Bailey Makes Another “Council Of Dads” Appearance On May 28 (First Look)

Madison Bailey appears as Jules in the show’s next original episode.

COUNCIL OF DADS -- "Tradition" Episode 105 -- Pictured: (l-r) Maddie Nichols as Freya, Madison Bailey as Jules, Emjay Anthony as Theo Perry -- (Photo by: Seth F. Johnson/NBC)

During this past Thursday’s “Council Of Dads,” Madison Bailey debuted as Jules.

Her appearance was not a one-and-done. The “Outer Banks” actress will continue her run in the next original episode. Entitled “Tradition,” it will air on May 28 (the show is off May 21 due to NBC’s Red Nose Day coverage).

Jules’ introductory appearance came alongside that of Freya (Maddie Nichols). The two friends, who had also lost parents, initiated Theo (Emjay Anthony) and Charlotte (Thalia Tran) into the “Dead Parents’ Society.” Thursday’s episode also positioned Jules as a potential love interest for Theo.

What will happen next? To get the speculation flowing (both for this storyline and other narratives on the show), NBC shared a synopsis and first-look photo gallery:

“Robin tackles the fall holidays bravely but feels she can’t compare to how well Scott handled everything,” says the synopsis. “Oliver struggles with Peter’s transgression. Theo makes new friends but finds they aren’t necessarily the best influence. Luly gets some news about her adoptive family.”

COUNCIL OF DADS — “Tradition” Episode 105 — Pictured: (l-r) Maddie Nichols as Freya, Madison Bailey as Jules, Emjay Anthony as Theo Perry — (Photo by: Seth F. Johnson/NBC)
COUNCIL OF DADS — “Tradition” Episode 105 — Pictured: (l-r) Thalia Tran as Charlotte Perry, Michael O’Neill as Larry Mills, Clive Standen as Anthony Lavelle, Michele Weaver as Luly Perry, Sarah Wayne Callies as Robin Perry, Steven Silver as Evan Norris, J. August Richards as Dr. Oliver Post, Blue Chapman as JJ Perry — (Photo by: Seth F. Johnson/NBC)
COUNCIL OF DADS — “Tradition” Episode 105 — Pictured: (l-r) David Walton as Sam, Sarah Wayne Callies as Robin Perry — (Photo by: Seth F. Johnson/NBC)
COUNCIL OF DADS — “Tradition” Episode 105 — Pictured: (l-r) Michele Weaver as Luly Perry, Steven Silver as Evan Norris — (Photo by: Seth F. Johnson/NBC)
COUNCIL OF DADS — “Tradition” Episode 105 — Pictured: (l-r) Michael O’Neill as Larry Mills, Clive Standen as Anthony Lavelle, J. August Richards as Dr. Oliver Post — (Photo by: Seth F. Johnson/NBC)
COUNCIL OF DADS — “Tradition” Episode 105 — Pictured: (l-r) Sarah Wayne Callies as Robin Perry, Hilarie Burton as Margot — (Photo by: Seth F. Johnson/NBC)
COUNCIL OF DADS — “Tradition” Episode 105 — Pictured: (l-r) Hilarie Burton as Margot, Michael O’Neill as Larry Mills — (Photo by: Seth F. Johnson/NBC)
COUNCIL OF DADS — “Tradition” Episode 105 — Pictured: (l-r) Clive Standen as Anthony Lavelle, Sarah Wayne Callies as Robin Perry — (Photo by: Seth F. Johnson/NBC)
COUNCIL OF DADS — “Tradition” Episode 105 — Pictured: (l-r) Blue Chapman as JJ Perry, Thalia Tran as Charlotte Perry, Sarah Wayne Callies as Robin Perry, Michele Weaver as Luly Perry — (Photo by: Seth F. Johnson/NBC)
COUNCIL OF DADS — “Tradition” Episode 105 — Pictured: (l-r) Thalia Tran as Charlotte Perry, Lindsey Blackwell as Tess Post-Richards — (Photo by: Seth F. Johnson/NBC)
COUNCIL OF DADS — “Tradition” Episode 105 — Pictured: (l-r) Sarah Wayne Callies as Robin Perry, Becky Ann Baker as Patricia — (Photo by: Seth F. Johnson/NBC)
COUNCIL OF DADS — “Tradition” Episode 105 — Pictured: (l-r) Blue Chapman as JJ Perry, Lindsey Blackwell as Tess Post-Richards — (Photo by: Seth F. Johnson/NBC)
COUNCIL OF DADS — “Tradition” Episode 105 — Pictured: (l-r) Sarah Wayne Callies as Robin Perry, J. August Richards as Dr. Oliver Post — (Photo by: Seth F. Johnson/NBC)
COUNCIL OF DADS — “Tradition” Episode 105 — Pictured: David Walton as Sam — (Photo by: Seth F. Johnson/NBC)
COUNCIL OF DADS — “Tradition” Episode 105 — Pictured: Emjay Anthony as Theo Perry — (Photo by: Seth F. Johnson/NBC)
COUNCIL OF DADS — “Tradition” Episode 105 — Pictured: Hilarie Burton as Margot — (Photo by: Seth F. Johnson/NBC)
COUNCIL OF DADS — “Tradition” Episode 105 — Pictured: (l-r) Michele Weaver as Luly Perry, Steven Silver as Evan Norris — (Photo by: Seth F. Johnson/NBC)

council of dadsmadison baileynbcouter banks

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Jonas Brothers & Karol G’s “X” Closed Day One With Over 400 Pop Radio Plays

6ix9ine’s “GOOBA” Debuts At #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos & Songs Charts