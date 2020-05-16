“Outer Banks” Star Madison Bailey Makes Another “Council Of Dads” Appearance On May 28 (First Look)

During this past Thursday’s “Council Of Dads,” Madison Bailey debuted as Jules.

Her appearance was not a one-and-done. The “Outer Banks” actress will continue her run in the next original episode. Entitled “Tradition,” it will air on May 28 (the show is off May 21 due to NBC’s Red Nose Day coverage).

Jules’ introductory appearance came alongside that of Freya (Maddie Nichols). The two friends, who had also lost parents, initiated Theo (Emjay Anthony) and Charlotte (Thalia Tran) into the “Dead Parents’ Society.” Thursday’s episode also positioned Jules as a potential love interest for Theo.

What will happen next? To get the speculation flowing (both for this storyline and other narratives on the show), NBC shared a synopsis and first-look photo gallery:

“Robin tackles the fall holidays bravely but feels she can’t compare to how well Scott handled everything,” says the synopsis. “Oliver struggles with Peter’s transgression. Theo makes new friends but finds they aren’t necessarily the best influence. Luly gets some news about her adoptive family.”