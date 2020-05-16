Jonas Brothers & Karol G’s “X” Closed Day One With Over 400 Pop Radio Plays

Jonas Brothers’ “X (featuring Karol G)”** garnered ample first-day airplay at the pop radio format.

Mediabase says that “X” had received 427 pop spins by the end of Friday, May 15. The count slots “X” at #50 on Mediabase’s building chart, which ranks songs based on the first six days of the May 10-16 tracking period.

It is unclear if “X” can retain its Top 50 position through the close of this week’s tracking period, but it seems pretty clear that “X” will move aggressively up the chart in the coming days and weeks.

The airplay does rival that attained at pop, but “X” did attract some early interest at hot adult contemporary radio as well. A handful of stations played the song at least twice, with San Jose’s Mix 106.5 offering 13 spins.

**Editor’s Note: Versions of the song with and without Karol G are available for airplay. Their spins are combined for chart purposes.