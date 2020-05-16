6ix9ine’s “GOOBA” Debuts At #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos & Songs Charts

Given that it posted some of the best opening week YouTube numbers on record, it should come as no surprise that 6ix9ine’s “GOOBA” tops this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

“GOOBA” earns #1 thanks to the 128 million views it received during the May 8-14 tracking period.

“GOOBA” also rules the US chart, courtesy of its 46 million American plays.

Along with topping the Global and US Music Videos charts, “GOOBA” earns first place on the respective Songs charts. The charts account for total YouTube streams across official uploads and select user-generated content; “GOOBA” earned 142 million such views worldwide, with 50.3 million coming in the US.