in Music News

6ix9ine’s “GOOBA” Debuts At #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos & Songs Charts

“Gooba” enjoyed a massive first week on YouTube.

6ix9ine - GOOBA Video Screen | Create Music Group

Given that it posted some of the best opening week YouTube numbers on record, it should come as no surprise that 6ix9ine’s “GOOBA” tops this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

“GOOBA” earns #1 thanks to the 128 million views it received during the May 8-14 tracking period.

“GOOBA” also rules the US chart, courtesy of its 46 million American plays.

Along with topping the Global and US Music Videos charts, “GOOBA” earns first place on the respective Songs charts. The charts account for total YouTube streams across official uploads and select user-generated content; “GOOBA” earned 142 million such views worldwide, with 50.3 million coming in the US.

6ix9inegooba

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

“Outer Banks” Star Madison Bailey Makes Another “Council Of Dads” Appearance On May 28 (First Look)

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U,” LITTLE BIG’s “HYPNODANCER” Debut In Top 5 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart