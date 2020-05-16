Katy Perry’s “Daisies” Closed Day One With 624 Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Spins

Katy Perry’s “Daisies” attracted significant opening day attention at hot adult contemporary radio.

According to Mediabase, the new single had received 624 Hot AC spins by the end of Friday. The figure slots “Daisies” at #26 on the building Hot AC chart, which ranks songs based on the first six days of the May 10-16 tracking period.

It will doubtfully receive as many spins on Saturday, but “Daisies” will obviously remain inside the Top 40 (and very likely the Top 30) as the chart goes final.

Perry and her Capitol team are treating Hot AC as the initial focus format; the song’s formal pop campaign is set to commence with the June 2 add board. The track nonetheless did receive some pop spins, with numerous stations playing the song at least twice on opening day. Radio Disney, which reports to the Mediabase pop panel, played the song every hour.