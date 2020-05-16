in Music News

Joyner Lucas & Will Smith’s “Will” Remix Enters Top 3 On US iTunes Sales Chart

Will Smith jumps on the Joyner Lucas tribute track.

Joyner Lucas & Will Smith - Will Remix Cover | Twenty Nine Music Group / Tully / Big Hassle

Earlier this year, Joyner Lucas made waves with a tribute to Will Smith entitled “Will.”

This week, the subject of the song jumped on a remix of the track. It is predictably faring well on iTunes.

As of press time at 12:45PM ET Saturday, the “Will” remix is #3 on the all-genre chart. It only trails a pair of other high-profile releases: Katy Perry’s “Daisies” at #1 and Jonas Brothers’ “X (featuring Karol G)” at #3.

The track has also been attracting some early streaming interest, earning over 3 million YouTube views and over 500K Spotify streams.

joyner lucaswillwill smith

