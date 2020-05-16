Future Claims Top 6 Positions On US Apple Music Streaming Chart, Eleven of Top 12 On Global Chart

Although tracks from Future’s new “High Off Life” enjoyed a solid first day on Spotify, they proved especially dominant on Apple Music.

Tracks from the album claim the Top 6 spots — and 10 of the Top 11 — on the US Apple Music Streaming chart for Friday, May 15. “High Off Life” songs meanwhile earn the Top 3 positions — and 11 of the Top 12 — on the global listing.

Future leads the US chart with “Trapped in the Sun” (#1), “Solitaires (featuring Travi$ Scott)” (#2), “Trillionaire (featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again)” (#3), “HiTek Tek” (#4), “Touch The Sky” (#5), and “Ridin Strikers” (#6). After DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch)” makes its presence felt at #7, Future returns with “Posted With Demons” (#8), “One Of My” (#9), “All Bad (featuring Lil Uzi Vert)” (#10), and “Hard To Choose One” (#11).

The album’s remaining tracks are all charting inside the Top 40.

Future’s Global chart presence includes “Solitaires” at #1, “Trapped In The Sun” at #2, “Trillionaire” at #3, “HiTek Tek” at #5, “Ridin Strikers” at #6, “Touch The Sky” (#7), “Posted With Demos” at #8, “One Of My” at #9, “All Bad” at #10, “Hard To Choose One” at #11, and “Harlem Shake (featuring Young Thug)” at #12. None of the album’s twenty-one tracks appears below #42.

— As noted, the Spotify presence is solid but not as dominant. Future has three songs in the Top 10 on the US chart (“Solitaires” at #3, “All Bad” at #9, “Life Is Good (featuring Drake)” at #10).