Future Claims Top 6 Positions On US Apple Music Streaming Chart, Eleven of Top 12 On Global Chart

“High Off Life” fared predictably well on Apple Music.

Although tracks from Future’s new “High Off Life” enjoyed a solid first day on Spotify, they proved especially dominant on Apple Music.

Tracks from the album claim the Top 6 spots — and 10 of the Top 11 — on the US Apple Music Streaming chart for Friday, May 15. “High Off Life” songs meanwhile earn the Top 3 positions — and 11 of the Top 12 — on the global listing.

Future leads the US chart with “Trapped in the Sun” (#1), “Solitaires (featuring Travi$ Scott)” (#2), “Trillionaire (featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again)” (#3), “HiTek Tek” (#4), “Touch The Sky” (#5), and “Ridin Strikers” (#6). After DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch)” makes its presence felt at #7, Future returns with “Posted With Demons” (#8), “One Of My” (#9), “All Bad (featuring Lil Uzi Vert)” (#10), and “Hard To Choose One” (#11).

The album’s remaining tracks are all charting inside the Top 40.

Future’s Global chart presence includes “Solitaires” at #1, “Trapped In The Sun” at #2, “Trillionaire” at #3, “HiTek Tek” at #5, “Ridin Strikers” at #6, “Touch The Sky” (#7), “Posted With Demos” at #8, “One Of My” at #9, “All Bad” at #10, “Hard To Choose One” at #11, and “Harlem Shake (featuring Young Thug)” at #12. None of the album’s twenty-one tracks appears below #42.

— As noted, the Spotify presence is solid but not as dominant. Future has three songs in the Top 10 on the US chart (“Solitaires” at #3, “All Bad” at #9, “Life Is Good (featuring Drake)” at #10).

