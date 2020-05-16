in Music News

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U,” LITTLE BIG’s “HYPNODANCER” Debut In Top 5 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

“Stuck With U” and “Hynpodancer” debut on this week’s global chart.

Justin Bieber & Ariana Grande - Stuck With U Video Screen | UMG

6ix9ine’s “GOOBA,” which takes #1, is one of three new arrivals in the Top 5 on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

The official video for Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U” takes #2, while LITTLE BIG’s “HYPNODANCER” arrives at #4.

“Stuck With U” earns the runner-up spot thanks to the 35.3 million views it received during the May 8-14 tracking period. “HYPNODANCER” posted an opening week total of 25.7 million.

In addition to “GOOBA,” “Stuck With U,” and “HYPNODANCER,” this week’s Top 5 includes Future’s “Life Is Good (featuring Drake)” (#3, 28.3 million) and Badshah’s “Genda Phool (featuring Payal Dev)” (#5, 20.4 million).

ariana grandehypnodancerJustin Bieberlittle bigstuck with u

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

6ix9ine’s “GOOBA” Debuts At #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos & Songs Charts

Kid Rock & Sheryl Crow’s “Picture” Makes First Appearance On US YouTube Music Videos Chart