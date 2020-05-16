Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U,” LITTLE BIG’s “HYPNODANCER” Debut In Top 5 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

6ix9ine’s “GOOBA,” which takes #1, is one of three new arrivals in the Top 5 on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

The official video for Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U” takes #2, while LITTLE BIG’s “HYPNODANCER” arrives at #4.

“Stuck With U” earns the runner-up spot thanks to the 35.3 million views it received during the May 8-14 tracking period. “HYPNODANCER” posted an opening week total of 25.7 million.

In addition to “GOOBA,” “Stuck With U,” and “HYPNODANCER,” this week’s Top 5 includes Future’s “Life Is Good (featuring Drake)” (#3, 28.3 million) and Badshah’s “Genda Phool (featuring Payal Dev)” (#5, 20.4 million).