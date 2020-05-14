in Music News, New Music

Kaitlyn Bristowe’s “If I’m Being Honest” Enters Top 2 On US iTunes Sales Chart (Update)

“If I’m Being Honest” is making a big opening day splash.

Update: Kaitlyn Bristowe’s “If I’m Being Honest” continues its impressive opening day performance on the US iTunes sales chart.

The “Bachelor Nation” notable’s single is up to #2 on the all-genre chart as of press time at 2:30PM ET Thursday. It trails only Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U” on the listing.
Kaitlyn Bristowe’s new single “If I’m Being Honest” is making a strong opening day statement.

As of press time at 10:40AM ET Thursday, the song is #3 on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart. Only Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U” and 6ix9ine’s “GOOBA” are currently selling at a faster pace.

Known to many for her appearances on “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette,” Bristowe also hosts the “Off The Vine” podcast. She will also be appearing as a guest judge on this coming Monday’s “The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart” finale.

