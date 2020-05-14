in TV News

Jonas Brothers & Karol G, Bon Jovi, Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani, More Performing On May 19 “The Voice” Finale

NBC confirms a performer list for next Tuesday’s finale.

THE VOICE -- "Live Top 9 Results" Episode 1812AB-- Pictured in this screen grab: (top row l-r) Blake Shelton, John Legend; (bottom row l-r) Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas; (right) Carson Daly -- (Photo by: NBC)

The current season of “The Voice” will come to a close with a remote finale on Tuesday, May 19. And though the setting will be different, the emphasis on noteworthy musical performances will remain the same.

NBC just announced a variety of celebrity numbers for the episode.

Jonas Brothers, for instance, will perform their new song “X” with collaborator Karol G. In addition to participating in that group performance, Coach Nick Jonas will perform “Until We Meet Again.” Coach Kelly Clarkson will sing “I Dare You,” while coach Blake Shelton will deliver “Nobody But You” with Gwen Stefani. John Legend, this year’s fourth coach, will perform a medley including “All Of Me,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” and “Conversations In The Dark.”

Additional performances will come from Bon Jovi (“Limitless”) and Lady Antebellum (“Champagne Night”).

Not strictly a collection of performances, the broadcast will also crown this season’s winners. Votes will be based on how the contestants fare during Monday night’s performance final.

