Anthony Anderson, Michelle Dockery, Gary Clark Jr Scheduled For May 20 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

“black-ish” star and “To Tell The Truth” host Anthony Anderson will be appearing on an upcoming “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

NBC confirms the entertainer for the May 20 edition of its late-night talk show. As the episode is an “At Home Edition,” Anderson will be appearing via video conference.

The episode will also feature a chat with Michelle Dockery, who will be appearing six days after her “Defending Jacob” co-star Chris Evans talks with Fallon.

Gary Clark, Jr will perform as the episode’s musical guest. Complete “Fallon” listings follow:

Wednesday, May 13: At Home Edition: David Spade, Kathryn Hahn, Horatio Sanz and musical guest The Killers. Show 1262E

Thursday, May 14: At Home Edition: Chris Evans, Mo Willems and musical guest Kane Brown. Show 1263E

Friday, May 15: At Home Edition: Dwayne Johnson, Daveed Diggs and musical guest The Head and The Heart. Show 1264E

**Monday, May 18: At Home Edition: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Cole Sprouse and musical guest Billy Corgan. Show 1265E

**Tuesday, May 19: At Home Edition: Ben Stiller, Hannah Gadsby and musical guest Tim McGraw. Show 1266E

Wednesday, May 20: At Home Edition: Anthony Anderson, Michelle Dockery and musical guest Gary Clark, Jr. Show 1267E