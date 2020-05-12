in Music News

BANDA MS & Snoop Dogg’s “Qué Maldición” Earns #1 On Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 Chart

“Qué Maldición” made a splash in the market this past week.

BANDA MS & Snoop Dogg - Qué Maldición video screen | Lizos/The Orchard

Banda MS & Snoop Dogg’s “Qué Maldición,” which attracted worldwide streaming and saales attention last week, earns a spot on this week’s Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart.

The top spot, in fact. “Qué Maldición” takes #1 on the chart, which ranks the Top 25 songs that have yet to appear on the overall Hot 100.

In posting solid numbers on streaming platforms like YouTube and Spotify, “Qué Maldición” made a sales impact in the US. It debuts at #30 on the Billboard all-genre Digital Song Sales chart this week.

banda msQué Maldiciónsnoop dogg

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Machine Gun Kelly’s “Bloody Valentine” Debuts On Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100