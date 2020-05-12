BANDA MS & Snoop Dogg’s “Qué Maldición” Earns #1 On Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 Chart

Banda MS & Snoop Dogg’s “Qué Maldición,” which attracted worldwide streaming and saales attention last week, earns a spot on this week’s Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart.
The top spot, in fact. “Qué Maldición” takes #1 on the chart, which ranks the Top 25 songs that have yet to appear on the overall Hot 100.
In posting solid numbers on streaming platforms like YouTube and Spotify, “Qué Maldición” made a sales impact in the US. It debuts at #30 on the Billboard all-genre Digital Song Sales chart this week.
