Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U” Erupts As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U,” which earned the most added honor at hot adult contemporary radio, unsurprisingly achieves the same feat at pop.

The collaboration won support from an impressive 163 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week. With so many stations already on board, “Stuck With U” will have no trouble continuing its rapid climb up the airplay chart.

With adds from 35 stations, Marshmello & Halsey’s “Be Kind” takes second place this week.

Lil Mosey’s “Blueberry Faygo” and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage (featuring Beyonce)” tie for third with 23 pickups. An add count of 18 slots Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” in fifth.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Doja Cat’s “Like That (featuring Gucci Mane)” (6th-most), Travi$ Scott & Kid Cudi’s “THE SCOTTS” (7th-most, tie), Young T & Bugsey’s “Don’t Rush (featuring Headie One)” (7th-most, tie), JP Saxe’s “If The World Was Ending (featuring Julia Michaels)” (9th-most, tie), and SAINt JHN’s “Roses” (9th-most, tie).