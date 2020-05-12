Rob Gronkowski, Hozier Scheduled For May 22 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

CBS’ new series “Game On” premieres on Wednesday, May 27.

Five days prior, one of the show’s captains will make a remote appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Indeed, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end and WWE 24/7 Champion Rob Gronkowski will be the lead video interview guest on the May 22 “Ellen.” The episode will also feature a performance by Hozier.

The latest listings, all subject to change, follow:

May 13 – Sarah Paulson, Tim McGraw

May 14 – Anderson Cooper, Bill Murray

May 15 – Ken Jeong, David Blaine

May 18 – Kumail Nanjiani

May 19 – Allison Janney, Kesha

May 20 – Aidy Bryant

May 21 – Masked Singer winner, Phil Donahue & Marlo Thomas

May 22 – Rob Gronkowski, Hozier

May 25 – Kevin Hart

May 26 – Howie Mandel

May 27 – James Corden

May 28 – James Marsden, Kym Douglas