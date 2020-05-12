in TV News

Rob Gronkowski, Hozier Scheduled For May 22 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

Next Friday’s “Ellen” guests have been revealed.

Rob Gronkowski, team captain of the CBS series GAME ON!, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

CBS’ new series “Game On” premieres on Wednesday, May 27.

Five days prior, one of the show’s captains will make a remote appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Indeed, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end and WWE 24/7 Champion Rob Gronkowski will be the lead video interview guest on the May 22 “Ellen.” The episode will also feature a performance by Hozier.

The latest listings, all subject to change, follow:

May 13 – Sarah Paulson, Tim McGraw
May 14 – Anderson Cooper, Bill Murray
May 15 – Ken Jeong, David Blaine
May 18 – Kumail Nanjiani
May 19 – Allison Janney, Kesha
May 20 – Aidy Bryant
May 21 – Masked Singer winner, Phil Donahue & Marlo Thomas
May 22 – Rob Gronkowski, Hozier
May 25 – Kevin Hart
May 26 – Howie Mandel
May 27 – James Corden
May 28 – James Marsden, Kym Douglas

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

