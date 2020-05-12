Rob Gronkowski, Hozier Scheduled For May 22 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

CBS’ new series “Game On” premieres on Wednesday, May 27.
Five days prior, one of the show’s captains will make a remote appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”
Indeed, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end and WWE 24/7 Champion Rob Gronkowski will be the lead video interview guest on the May 22 “Ellen.” The episode will also feature a performance by Hozier.
The latest listings, all subject to change, follow:
May 13 – Sarah Paulson, Tim McGraw
May 14 – Anderson Cooper, Bill Murray
May 15 – Ken Jeong, David Blaine
May 18 – Kumail Nanjiani
May 19 – Allison Janney, Kesha
May 20 – Aidy Bryant
May 21 – Masked Singer winner, Phil Donahue & Marlo Thomas
May 22 – Rob Gronkowski, Hozier
May 25 – Kevin Hart
May 26 – Howie Mandel
May 27 – James Corden
May 28 – James Marsden, Kym Douglas
