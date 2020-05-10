Meghan Trainor’s “Mom,” Boyz II Men’s “A Song For Mama” Enter Top 10 On US iTunes Sales Chart As America Celebrates Mother’s Day

As America celebrates Mother’s Day, mom-themed songs are predictably making their way up the US iTunes sales chart.

Meghan Trainor’s “Mom, which features her own mother Kelli, has rocketed into the chart’s upper reaches. It is #4 as of press time at 3PM ET Sunday.

Boyz II Men’s classic “A Song For Mama” is #7 on the chart; an additional version appears at #11. In addition to its enduring significance as a top “mom” song, “A Song For Mama” is benefiting from the group’s performance on this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live.”

— The Trainor and Boyz II Men songs join Tim McGraw’s “I Called Mama” in the Top 10. “I Called Mama” flew into the Top 10 following its release Friday, and the impact of the holiday is surely helping the song retain its strong position (it is currently #3).