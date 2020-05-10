in Music News

Meghan Trainor’s “Mom,” Boyz II Men’s “A Song For Mama” Enter Top 10 On US iTunes Sales Chart As America Celebrates Mother’s Day

Two popular “mom” songs are predictably selling well on iTunes.

Meghan Trainor - Thank You cover | Epic

As America celebrates Mother’s Day, mom-themed songs are predictably making their way up the US iTunes sales chart.

Meghan Trainor’s “Mom, which features her own mother Kelli, has rocketed into the chart’s upper reaches. It is #4 as of press time at 3PM ET Sunday.

Boyz II Men’s classic “A Song For Mama” is #7 on the chart; an additional version appears at #11. In addition to its enduring significance as a top “mom” song, “A Song For Mama” is benefiting from the group’s performance on this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live.”

— The Trainor and Boyz II Men songs join Tim McGraw’s “I Called Mama” in the Top 10. “I Called Mama” flew into the Top 10 following its release Friday, and the impact of the holiday is surely helping the song retain its strong position (it is currently #3).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

