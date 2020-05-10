in TV News

Boyz II Men Celebrates Mother’s Day By Performing “A Song For Mama” On “Saturday Night Live” (Watch Now)

Boyz II Men performed remotely on “SNL.”

Boyz II Men on SNL - Video Screen | NBC/YouTube

By the time this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live” reached its musical performance, it was already Sunday – and therefore Mother’s Day – on the US east coast.

It is fitting, therefore, that said musical segment featured one of the most beloved “mom songs” of all-time.

Indeed, Boyz II Men delivered a remote version of its famous “A Song For Mama.” The performance included photos of “SNL” cast members with their mothers.

The performance aired as part of an episode that was hosted by former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Kristen Wiig. A video of the “A Song For Mama” segment follows.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

