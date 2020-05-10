in Music News

IU Returns To Global YouTube Artists Chart Following Release Of SUGA Collaboration “Eight”

IU received 39.6 million views this week.

IU - Eight Cover Art | EDAM/Kakao M via @dlwrlma on Instagram

Despite its late-week release, IU’s “eight (featuring SUGA from BTS)” debuted at #4 on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

In conjunction with the launch, IU returns to the Global YouTube Artists chart.

The singer-songwriter earns #93 on this week’s chart, which ranks artists based on views across all official uploads and select user-generated content. IU received 39.6 million views during the May 3-9 tracking period.

“Eight” contributed the overwhelming majority of her weekly activity, but she also saw seven-figure view counts for “Blueming,” “BBIBBI” and “Palette.”

Her greatest regional interest came in Seoul, Bangkok and Jakarta.

— SUGA does not appear separately on this week’s Artist Chart, but BTS rises one spot to #6 with 139 million views.

btseightiusuga

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Meghan Trainor’s “Mom,” Boyz II Men’s “A Song For Mama” Enter Top 10 On US iTunes Sales Chart As America Celebrates Mother’s Day