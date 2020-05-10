IU Returns To Global YouTube Artists Chart Following Release Of SUGA Collaboration “Eight”

Despite its late-week release, IU’s “eight (featuring SUGA from BTS)” debuted at #4 on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

In conjunction with the launch, IU returns to the Global YouTube Artists chart.

The singer-songwriter earns #93 on this week’s chart, which ranks artists based on views across all official uploads and select user-generated content. IU received 39.6 million views during the May 3-9 tracking period.

“Eight” contributed the overwhelming majority of her weekly activity, but she also saw seven-figure view counts for “Blueming,” “BBIBBI” and “Palette.”

Her greatest regional interest came in Seoul, Bangkok and Jakarta.

— SUGA does not appear separately on this week’s Artist Chart, but BTS rises one spot to #6 with 139 million views.