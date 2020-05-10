Doja Cat’s “Say So” Officially Reaches #1 On Pop Radio Chart

Making good on the mid-week projection, Doja Cat’s “Say So” rises to #1 on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Say So” earns #1 on the strength of its ~19,439 tracking period plays. This week’s count tops last week’s mark by 1,133 spins.

“Say So,” which topped the rhythmic radio chart earlier this spring, marks Doja Cat’s first career #1 on the pop chart.

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights’ holds at #2 on this week’s listing. The smash received ~19,132 spins during the May 3-9 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 299 spins.

Camila Cabello’s “My Oh My (featuring DaBaby),” last week’s leader, drops to #3. Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” holds at #4, and Justin Bieber’s “Intentions (featuring Quavo)” rises one spot to #5.