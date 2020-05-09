Danna Paola’s “Mala Fama” Makes First Appearance On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart, Approaches 200 Million Total Views

First released in the spring of 2019, Danna Paola’s “Mala Fama” charts for the first time on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos listing.

Credited with 5.01 million views during the May 1-7 tracking period, “Mala Fama” arrives at #98 on this week’s chart.

Although the video is making its first global chart appearance this week, it has been attracting ample viewership for a long while. As of press time, it boasts an impressive cumulative view count of 196.7 million.

— The singer-actress also made waves this week with the release of the “Contigo” lyric video. The video does not appear on this week’s Global chart, but it does arrive prominently at #11 on the Mexican YouTube Music Videos Chart.