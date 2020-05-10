The Killers’ “Caution” Earns 4th Week At #1 On Alternative Radio Chart

The Killers’ “Caution” holds off twenty one pilots’ “Level Of Concern” to secure a fourth week atop the Mediabase alternative radio chart.

“Caution” keeps the throne thanks to the 3,198 spins it received during the May 3-9 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 86.

The aforementioned “Level Of Concern” holds at #2 with 3,173 tracking week spins (+350).

Cage The Elephant’s “Black Madonna” holds steady at #3, and Grouplove’s “Deleter” rises two spots to #4. AJR’s “Bang!” holds steady at #5 on this week’s edition of the chart.