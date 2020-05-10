Sam Hunt’s “Hard To Forget,” Carrie Underwood’s “Drinking Alone” Enter Top 10 At Country Radio

Sam Hunt and Carrie Underwood, who once collaborated on the song “Heartbeat,” both see individual singles reach the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Hunt’s “Hard To Forget” officially rises three spots to #9, while Underwood’s “Drinking Alone” ascends one place to #10.

“Hard To Forget” earns the #9 position based on chart points. It also ranked as the Mediabase country panel’s #9 song for airplay (4,306 spins, +210) and audience (24.6 million impressions) during the May 3-9 tracking period.

“Drinking Alone” takes #10 for points, #10 for airplay (4,196, +48) and #11 for audience (22.0 million).