SAINt JHN’s “Roses” Earns 5th Week At #1 In Australia, Reaches 2x Platinum

“Roses” enjoys another week at #1 AND receives a certification boost.

SAINt JHN - Roses (Imanbek Remix) Lyric Video | Hitco

SAINt JHN’s worldwide hit “Roses” continues to rule the ARIA Australian Top 50 Singles Chart.

The track, buoyed by the Imanbek remix, spends a 5th week as Australia’s #1 song. ARIA additionally confirms that the song has received 2x platinum in the nation, signaling at least 140,000 in Australian units.

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” holds at #2 on this week’s chart, and Drake’s “Toosie Slide” stays put at #3. Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” jumps sixteen places to #4, and Doja Cat’s “Say So” ascends three rungs to #5.

Marshmello and Halsey earn the week’s top debut, scoring #16 for their “Be Kind.”

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

