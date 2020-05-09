SAINt JHN’s “Roses” Earns 5th Week At #1 In Australia, Reaches 2x Platinum

SAINt JHN’s worldwide hit “Roses” continues to rule the ARIA Australian Top 50 Singles Chart.
The track, buoyed by the Imanbek remix, spends a 5th week as Australia’s #1 song. ARIA additionally confirms that the song has received 2x platinum in the nation, signaling at least 140,000 in Australian units.
The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” holds at #2 on this week’s chart, and Drake’s “Toosie Slide” stays put at #3. Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” jumps sixteen places to #4, and Doja Cat’s “Say So” ascends three rungs to #5.
Marshmello and Halsey earn the week’s top debut, scoring #16 for their “Be Kind.”
