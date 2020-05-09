in Music News, New Music

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U” Claims #1 On US & Global Spotify Charts, Closes Day One With Over 1700 Pop Radio Plays

“Stuck With U” attracted ample interest from Spotify users, Apple Music users, and radio programmers.

Justin Bieber & Ariana Grande - Stuck With U Cover | Universal Music Group | Art by Liana Finck, via @arianagrande on Instagram

Along with reaching #1 on the US iTunes sales chart, Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U” attracted ample first-day attention on Spotify and Apple Music.

The benefit song, in fact, earned #1 on the US and Global Spotify charts for Friday, May 8. It received 2.366 million Friday streams in the United States and 6.584 million opening day streams globally.

“Stuck With U” meanwhile grabbed #2 on Friday’s Global Apple Music Streaming chart. It took #5 on the US-centric listing.

“Stuck With U” also made a big opening day mark at radio. According to Mediabase, the song closed Friday with 1,715 pop spins and 478 Hot AC spins. It takes #30 on the building charts for both formats, which are based on the first six days of the May 3-9 tracking period.

