Madelyn Cline Reaches 2 Million Instagram Followers As “Outer Banks” Buzz Continues To Grow

Earlier this week, Headline Planet reported on the rapid pace at which the “Outer Banks” principals are gaining Instagram followers.

Most of the key young adult cast members had fewer than 7K followers when the show premiered on April 15. As of press time on May 8, they have six, if not seven, figure follower counts.

Madelyn Cline currently leads the way among the Netflix show’s stars. The actress, who plays Sarah Cameron on the show, reached the 2 million milestone on Thursday, May 7. By 2:45AM ET Friday morning, the number was up to 2.05 million.

A count in excess of 2 million followers is always outstanding, especially for someone who was at 6,000 just a few weeks ago. And with buzz for Cline and the show continuing to grow, look for the number to continue swelling in the days, weeks and months ahead.