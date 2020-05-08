in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

“It Wasn’t Good Until It Wasn’t” Becomes Kehlani’s First #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

The new Kehlani album grabs the top spot on the US iTunes sales chart.

Kehlani - It Was Good Until It Wasn't Cover, courtesy of Atlantic Records

Kehlani’s new album “It Was Good Until It Wasn’t” is proving resonant with US iTunes users.

By 1:50AM ET — less than two hours after its official release — the album was #1 on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart.

“It Was Good,” which is the artist’s first album to reach #1 on the listing, seized the throne from Kenny Chesney’s “Here And Now.” That album is #2 as of press time.

Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen’s new “Hold My Beer, Volume 2” follows at #3, ahead of Drake’s “Dark Lane Demo Tapes” (#4) and Butch Walker’s new “American Love Story” (#5).

