Chicago Bulls Theme Song “Sirius” Makes US Spotify’s Viral 50 Chart Amid “Last Dance” Success

The popular ESPN docuseries has brought attention to the iconic song.

ESPN - The Last Dance Promo Shot via ESPN Press Room

ESPN’s Chicago Bulls-centric docuseries “The Last Dance” has spent the past few weeks as the hottest show on traditional television, yielding big ratings and massive buzz.

It has also yielded renewed interest in The Alan Parson Project’s “Sirius.”

Best known as the Bulls’ iconic walkout theme, the song has been posting impressive Spotify numbers in recent days — and actually made the US Spotify Viral 50 for Wednesday, May 6. The song earns #48 on the chart.

To date, “Sirius” has amassed nearly 19 million global streams on Spotify. It trails only “Eve In The Sky” as the act’s second-most popular song on the platform.

