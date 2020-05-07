in TV News

Chris Evans Appearing, Maroon 5 Performing On May 14 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The episode will also feature Mo Willems.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1149 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor Chris Evans during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on November 4, 2019 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

“Defending Jacob” star Chris Evans will soon make a remote appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, the actor will appear via video on the May 14 “At Home Edition” of the late-night talk show. Per the official website, the May 14 episode will also feature a chat with Mo Willems and a (presumed) performance by Maroon 5.

Who else can you expect on “Fallon”? Official listings follow:

Thursday, May 7: At Home Edition: Queen Latifah, Pete Davidson & Judd Apatow and musical guest James Taylor. Show 1258E
Friday, May 8: At Home Edition: Mark Ruffalo, Guy Raz and musical guest Miranda Lambert. Show 1259E
Monday, May 11: At Home Edition: Seth MacFarlane, David Chang and musical guest Lady Antebellum. Show 1260E
Tuesday, May 12: At Home Edition: Ethan Hawke, Elle Fanning and musical guest Kane Brown. Show 1261E
Wednesday, May 13: At Home Edition: David Spade, Kathryn Hahn and musical guest The Killers. Show 1262E

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

