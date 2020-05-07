in TV News

Kane Brown, Doja Cat, James Taylor Performing On May 11 “The Voice,” John Legend Video Set For May 12

NBC confirms remote performances for “The Voice.”

Kane Brown - Publicity Photo by Matthew Berinato, courtesy of RCA Records Nashville

The Top 9 contestants will be performing remotely during the May 11 “The Voice” performance show. They will not, however, be the only ones bringing music to the show.

NBC confirms that Kane Brown, Doja Cat and James Taylor will also be performing via video.

Brown will perform his new single “Cool Again,” while Doja Cat will play her smash “Say So.” Taylor, this season’s mega mentor/key advisor, will perform “Moon River” with his son Henry.

Monday’s performance show will also feature a special rendition of “Everyday People” featuring the remaining contestants, all four coaches, and fans from across the country.

— The May 12 results show will also feature a celebrity music moment. Coach John Legend will premiere the performance video for his song “Bigger Love.”

