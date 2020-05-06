Joanna Serenko Named Instant Save Wildcard As “The Voice” Reveals Top 9 Contestants

With the contestants and judges appearing remotely, Tuesday’s social distancing-era edition of “The Voice” was unlike any past results show.

It did, however, conclude with an aspect that has become a trademark of the show in recent years: the Instant Save.

Before getting to the Instant Save, “The Voice” pushed eight contestants through to next week’s show. Four — Team Blake’s Todd Tilghman, Team Kelly’s Micah Iverson, Team John’s CammWess and Team Nick’s Thunderstorm Artis — advanced as the top vote-getters from their respective teams. Four — Team Blake’s Toneisha Harris, Team Kelly’s Megan Danielle, Team John’s Zan Fiskum, and Team Nick’s Allegra Miles — advanced as their respective coaches’ picks.

With nine contestants still in play, “The Voice” first eliminated the lowest vote-getters from each team (Team Blake’s Joei Fulco, Team Kelly’s Mandi Thomas, Team John’s Mike Jerel, and Team Nick’s Arei Moon and Roderick Chambers). That left Team Blake’s Joanna Serenko, Team Kelly’s Cedrice, Team John’s Mandi Castillo, and Team Nick’s Michael WIlliams eligible for the Instant Save.

After watching performances from each contestant, America sent Serenko through to the Top 9 as its wildcard.