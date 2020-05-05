Kimberly Loaiza Debuts On Billboard Social 50 Chart

This week’s Billboard Social 50 chart features exactly one new arrival: Kimberly Loaiza.

The Mexican artist starts at #50 on this week’s edition of the chart, which ranks artists based on several social engagement metrics. With over 19 million Instagram followers, 4 million Twitter followers and 23 million YouTube subscribers, Loaiza clearly has the platform needed to make a major social media impact.

Not simply her debut on the Billboard Social 50, the position marks Loaiza’s first appearance on any chart published by the US iteration of Billboard.

BTS tops this week’s edition of the Social 50, securing a record-extending 177th week on top.