IU & Suga’s “Eight” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart

Amid considerable anticipation, IU’s “Eight,” which features and was produced by SUGA of BTS, launched Wednesday morning US time.

American music fans – like many of their counterparts around the world – wasted no time purchasing the song. “Eight” quickly shot to #1 on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart, and it remains in the position as of press time at 9:30AM ET.

“Eight” seized the throne from Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage Remix (featuring Beyonce),” which is now #2. Martina McBride’s “Songland” selection “Girls Like Me” follows at #3, ahead of Luke Combs’ “Six Feet Apart” (#4) and The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” (#5).